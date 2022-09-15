Man injured in GTHA shootings that killed two not expected to survive, police say

The chief of Halton Region police says a man injured in Monday's shootings across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, which killed two, is ``not expected to survive.''

Chief Steve Tanner says the 28-year-old international exchange student was shot while working at a Milton, Ont., auto shop and is currently on life support.

The owner of the auto shop and a Toronto police officer died on Monday in the shootings that began in Mississauga, Ont.

Police have identified the suspect responsible for the shootings as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, who died after a confrontation with police in Hamilton later on Monday.

Peel Region's police chief says Petrie had an extensive criminal record, including convictions for assault and weapons offences, and in 2007 was placed on a national flagging system as someone with a high risk to reoffend.

Police are asking members of the public for help gathering information on Petrie, particularly on his activity and lifestyle leading up to Monday's shootings.