Man injured in St. Catharines stabbing
A stabbing, that sent a victim to hospital with critical injuries, is under investigation in St. Catharines.
Police were called to a home in the area of Shakespeare Avenue and Cayuga Street last night just after 7:30.
On scene they discovered a man suffered stab wounds, he was taken to hospital then sent to an out of region trauma centre with life threatening injuries.
Police say a male suspect fled the scene before they arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9461.
A Us Based company will be looking after provincially funded employment services in Niagara and Hamilton.
