Man injured in St. Catharines stabbing

A stabbing, that sent a victim to hospital with critical injuries, is under investigation in St. Catharines.

Police were called to a home in the area of Shakespeare Avenue and Cayuga Street last night just after 7:30.

On scene they discovered a man suffered stab wounds, he was taken to hospital then sent to an out of region trauma centre with life threatening injuries.

Police say a male suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9461.