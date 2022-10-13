Man killed in deadly Innisfil police shooting had brief military history

A 23-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that also left two Ontario police officers dead served briefly in the military.

The Department of National Defence says a man named Christopher Joseph Doncaster was a Canadian Armed Forces Member from May to December 2020.

A source close to the investigation into the Tuesday night shooting in Innisfil, Ont., identified the man killed as Chris Doncaster, while the South Simcoe Police Service identified the officers as Const. Devon Northrup, 33, and Const. Morgan Russell, 54.

The Defence Department says Doncaster was a private with no deployment history who did not complete basic training.

Ontario police's watchdog, which is investigating, says the two police officers who were responding to a call from a family member at a home died in hospital, and the 23-year-old man died in the home after an exchange of gunfire.

The police watchdog says a third police officer who also responded to the call was not injured.