Man killed while walking bike in St.Catharines was farm worker from Mexico

Niagara Police are releasing more details after three cyclists were struck in St. Catharines last night, killing one man.

Police say a 36-year-old man who was living and working in St. Catharines, but from Mexico, was killed when he was hit by a white SUV on Seventh Street Louth between South Service Road and Second Avenue Louth at 7 p.m. last night.

The two injured men are also from Mexico, a 36-year-old and a 42-year-old. They are in hospital with serious injuries.

They are also both living and working in St. Catharines at a local farm.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

No charges have been laid.

The man's family in Mexico have been notified, and his identity is not being released.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information is being asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009472.