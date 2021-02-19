Man plans to camp out all night to bring awareness to The Coldest Night of the Year

It will be a very cold night for a man trying to bring attention to the plight of people experiencing homelessness in Niagara.

Niagara Furniture Bank Executive Director Matt Cuthbert will be sitting outside Project SHARE for 12 hours to bring awareness to the Coldest Night the Year, an event raising awareness and funds for homelessness initiatives.

Community partners will be joining Cuthbert every 30 minutes as he sits out in the sub zero temperatures tomorrow night.

He will begin his 12 hour challenge at 1 p.m. and stay out until 1 a.m.

Cuthbert originally accepted the challenge from Marty Misener of the Open Arms Mission.

Cuthbert has also issued a challenge of his own, asking people to sit outside for 30 minutes with no phone and nothing to do to get a taste of what some people in our community face.

The Coldest Night of the Year walk will be taking place tomorrow.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines families are asked to walk in their own neighbourhoods.