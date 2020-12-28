Man pronounced deceased after early morning fire in Fort Erie

A man has died after an early morning fire in Fort Erie.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating after emergency crews were called to a home in the Crescent Road and Englewood Court area this morning at 4:48 a.m.

When responders arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.

Investigation revealed a man sustained life threatening injuries during the blaze.

He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed at this time as detectives continue to investigate the cause of the fire and the cause of death.

The home will likely be held by investigators for several days.