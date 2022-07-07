Man pulled from burning car by five others on Ontario highway in 'heroic effort'

Five men are being hailed as heroes by the Ontario Provincial Police after saving a man from a burning vehicle on a Toronto-area highway earlier this week.

On Monday, the OPP responded to reports of a burning vehicle on the QEW westbound at Cawthra in Mississauga.

Police said five men who saw the incident pulled over and rushed to help the driver escape the burning vehicle.

In the video, the men are heard yelling “Buddy, get out of here.”

One man is seen using a hammer to smash the driver’s side window to free the driver.

The men were eventually able to open the door and pull the 36-year-old driver out of the vehicle to safety.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1544883508153389058