iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Man recovering after being struck by train

Railway tracks-surfmo

Police are not releasing many details but confirm a man was struck by a train last night in St. Catharines.

It happened on the tracks at Glendale near Merritt.

EMS was called in around 8:20 on a report of an injured male.

Police say the 30 year old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Latest Audio