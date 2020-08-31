Man recovering after being struck by train
Police are not releasing many details but confirm a man was struck by a train last night in St. Catharines.
It happened on the tracks at Glendale near Merritt.
EMS was called in around 8:20 on a report of an injured male.
Police say the 30 year old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
