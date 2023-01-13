Man recovering after vehicle hits building in St. Catharines

A man in his 80's is recovering after his vehicle struck a building in St. Catharines.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday a blue Mitsubishi was heading south on Vine Street South.

As the vehicle crossed Welland Avenue it lost control, struck a pole, and then hit a medical building on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver in his 80's was taken to an out of town hospital and his injuries are now considered non-life threatening.

The damage to the building is estimated at $50,000.

No charges have been laid and Niagara police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024233.