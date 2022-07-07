Man rescued from Niagara Gorge
Niagara Parks Police say a man was rescued from the Niagara Gorge early this morning.
Emergency services responded to River Road between Seneca and Eastwood around 3:00 a.m after receiving a 911 call from passengers involved in a single-vehicle minor collision.
The occupants reported the 19-year-old driver climbed over the retaining wall and fell into the gorge.
The Niagara man was extricated by the Niagara Falls Fire Department and airlifted to Hamilton with non-life threatening injuries.
The collision is under investigation.
-
NITM with Tim DenisNITM with Tim Denis GUESTS Janice Arnoldi - Host of Life Unscripted/Janice and Robin Digital Communications Brett Boake - General Manager, Score Promotions
-
Prof Marvin RyderProf Marvin Ryder
-
Dr. Mich ShulmanDr. Mich Shulman