Man rescued from Niagara Gorge

Niagara Parks Police say a man was rescued from the Niagara Gorge early this morning.

Emergency services responded to River Road between Seneca and Eastwood around 3:00 a.m after receiving a 911 call from passengers involved in a single-vehicle minor collision.

The occupants reported the 19-year-old driver climbed over the retaining wall and fell into the gorge.

The Niagara man was extricated by the Niagara Falls Fire Department and airlifted to Hamilton with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision is under investigation.