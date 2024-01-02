Man returns bag of stolen cash to Niagara police

$5,500 dollars has been turned in to Niagara Police.

Police say a bag full of cash was stolen from a Welland Walmart at the end of November.

It happened when a man mistakenly put the bag down inside the store on Woodlawn Road.

Police released a photo of two women wanted in connection to the incident.

Last Thursday a man went to police with the bag and cash saying that he saw the photo and recognized the women as two that briefly stayed with him but have since returned to Mexico.

He found the bag left behind at his home and turned it into police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023300.