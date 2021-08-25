Man's body pulled from Lake Ontario near Niagara-On-The-Lake
The body of a man has been recovered from Lake Ontario near Niagara-On-The-Lake.
The Niagara Regional Police Marine Unit was dispatched around 1:15 p.m. yesterday after a boater called 911 to report finding the body.
Officers were able to recover the man's remains approximately 4 km east of the Welland Canal, 500 m offshore.
A post-mortem is being conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto. His identity is not yet known.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1024233.
