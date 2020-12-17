Man sends out big thank you after Lincoln County Humane Society and community come to his aid

A man is sending out a big thank you to the Lincoln County Humane Society and the community at large.

Earlier this month Bernard Carroll went to the shelter to turn in his pets as he could no longer care for them while living in his car.

Instead, the LCHS offered to temporarily board his animals and reached out to the community to help the man.

Carroll is sending out a big thanks after donations, gift cards, and well wishes poured in.

He says a landlord from a few years ago stepped up and provided a home for him again.

He writes, "There were so many kind and caring people and organizations who assisted me. You have all helped lift me out of the dumps I was in. I feel part of a community that I never knew existed with new friends and new acquaintances. My spirits and self-esteem have been elevated."