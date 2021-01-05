Man shot dead in Niagara-on-the-Lake

A man has been shot dead by police in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the area of of Lundy’s Lane and Corwin Ave. at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon to a report of a suspected impaired driver.

One hour later the suspect vehicle was spotted in the area of Line 3 and the Niagara River Parkway in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Police say 'there was an interaction with an adult male and he was subsequently shot by police.'

The man was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries where he was pronounced deceased.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has been called in.

There are road closures in the area of Line 3 at Concession 1, as well as the Niagara Parkway closed at Line 2 and Line 4.

The incident is also being investigated by detectives from the NRPS.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact either the SIU at 1 (800) 787-8529 or the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1009134.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.