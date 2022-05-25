Man trying to become first person with disabilities to cross all the Great Lakes takes on Erie

If you're in the Crystal Beach area this weekend, you may see a man paddleboarding across international waters, raising money and awareness for youth mental wellness.

Mike Shoreman is aiming to become the first person with a disability to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard this summer.

This weekend, Shoreman will attempt to become the first disabled paddleboarder to cross from one country into another, and also the first disabled paddleboarder to ever cross Lake Erie.

Between Friday and Sunday, he will leave Sturgeon Point, NY, crossing Lake Erie to land at Crystal Beach, Ontario.

This will be the first time since 1988, anyone has attempted to cross the Great Lakes all in one summer.

Shoreman is a mental health advocate and ambassador.

He was a well-known paddleboarder in the GTA when in 2018, he suddenly lost his mobility from a sudden neurological condition.

Shoreman suffered from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a shingles variant, which attacked his ear, paralyzed and collapsed the right side of his face, and left him with serious mobility, vision, speech, taste and hearing problems.

Since then he has re-trained his brain to walk and paddleboard again.

After this weekend's Lake Erie crossing, Shoreman is hoping to tackle Lake Huron, Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, and then Lake Ontario in August.

Click here to find out more.

