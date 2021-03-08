Man wanted by Niagara Regional Police arrested in Barrie area

A man wanted by Niagara Regional Police has been arrested in the Barrie area.

OPP officials say 47 year old Jason Wallace from Barrie was wanted on four outstanding warrants by members of the Provincial Anti-Human Trafficking joint force from the OPP, Barrie Police, and NRP.

Niagara police had issued warrants for breaching conditions related to human trafficking charges.

In late February, officers learned the man had returned to the Barrie area.

Wallace was arrested March 1st and will appear in court at a later date.