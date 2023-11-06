Man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls considered armed and dangerous, and able to live off the land

An arrest warrant has been issued after a 43-year-old woman was found murdered in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Police have confirmed the body found on Friday is that of a local missing woman, Tenille Olivia King (Lepp).

Lepp's body was found in the area of Thundering Waters Blvd and Marineland Parkway.

Lepp had been reported missing to police on Halloween, with police saying she was known to live a 'transient' lifestyle.

A homeless encampment is located in the woods, near where Lepp's body was found.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 46-year-old David Mathew Brown of no fixed address, for second degree murder.

Brown was last seen in the Sudbury area on Saturday, Nov. 4th, 2023 on foot.

Police do not known where Brown is now, but say he is known to live a transient lifestyle and is resourceful in the wilderness by living off of the land.

He is described as white, 5’11”, 170 pounds, with blue/hazel eyes, tattoos on his left arm including a tribal design, mermaid, and flame arm band on upper arm.

He was last seen wearing construction overalls, a black sweater with “buffalo plaid”, black rubber winter boots and he was carrying a brown military style back pack.

Brown is considered to be dangerous, and you should call 911 immediately if you spot him, and not approach him.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation, is asked to contact the NRPS dedicated Tip Line for the whereabouts of Brown at (289) 248-1058.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.