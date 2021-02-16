Man wanted for shooting in Welland last night

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting in Welland.

Officers were called to the area of Lincoln Street and Prince Charles Drive just before 10 p.m. last night.

Investigation revealed that a 22 year old man and a 24 year old man had been involved in an altercation during which led to gunshots being fired.

The 24 year old man suffered minor physical injuries.

22 year old Montana Noonan of Welland is still outstanding and wanted for assault with a weapon.

He is described as white, 5’10, 140lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes.

This was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009221