Man wanted for shooting in Welland last night
Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting in Welland.
Officers were called to the area of Lincoln Street and Prince Charles Drive just before 10 p.m. last night.
Investigation revealed that a 22 year old man and a 24 year old man had been involved in an altercation during which led to gunshots being fired.
The 24 year old man suffered minor physical injuries.
22 year old Montana Noonan of Welland is still outstanding and wanted for assault with a weapon.
He is described as white, 5’10, 140lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes.
This was a targeted incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009221
-
New Orleans Mardi Gras is cancelled - for the first time ever!Tim talks to Jamie Gourges on Bourbon St. in New Orleans on the cancellation of Mardi Gras for the first time ever.
-
Domestic and intimate partner violence continue to rise during pandemicCanada's Assaulted Women's Helpline fielded 20,334 calls between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, compared to 12,352 over the same period the previous year. Opportunities to leave the house to get help - such as daily trips to and from school - have in many cases been eliminated during the pandemic. The Assaulted Women's Helpline has had to expand services, and has received government funding to do so. Tim talks to Executive Dir Women's Place of South Niagara Jennifer Gauthier
-
view from the drive thru - Easy as A - B - Conspiracyview from the drive thru - Easy as A - B - Conspiracy