Man wanted in abduction of 37-yr-old woman in Wasaga Beach

Ontario Provincial Police have identified and issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected in the abduction of a 37-year-old woman from an Ontario town.

The OPP say Elnaz Hajtamiri has not been seen since she was abducted from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022 by two men and a woman.

Investigators have said the three who took her were armed with a gun and dressed in imitation police gear when they loaded her into a white Lexus SUV and left.

Police have been seeking help identifying the suspects, who they believe are living in the Greater Toronto Area, and released photos of them in mid-February.

Police have now issued a warrant for the arrest of a 35-year-old Toronto man and are still seeking help identifying the other two suspects.

They say they are also still looking to identify one or potentially two individuals of interest, who are not suspects but who may have information on the case.

