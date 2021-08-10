Man wanted in jewelry thefts at Seaway and Pen Centre malls Monday night
Niagara Regional Police officers are investigating thefts at Seaway Mall in Welland and the Pen Centre in St. Catharines.
Last night at 6 o'clock, police were called to the Seaway Mall after a suspect entered the Tianna Jewellery Store and asked an employee for assistance as he was shopping for chain necklaces.
Police say as the employee pulled out a pallet of chains, the unknown man grabbed the pallet and ran out of the store.
The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
At approximately 6:50pm, officers attended the Pen Centre where a similar incident occurred at the Charm Diamond Centre store.
The suspect is described as black, 6 feet tall, a medium build, wearing a black t-shirt with a yellow circle and white markings in the middle, and a medical mask on his face.
He was driving a grey Chevy sedan with a tinted license plate.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1002200.
