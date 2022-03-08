Man wanted on Canada Wide Warrant known to visit Niagara

A man wanted by police for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon is known to frequent the Niagara area.

OPP say 30 year old Ho-Wayne Walker is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

He is described as black, 5'6", and 141lbs.

Walker is known to frequent Niagara, the GTA, Peterborough, and Sudbury.

Any information, please contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, the Provincial ROPE Squad Main Office at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, or 911.