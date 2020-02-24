Man wanted on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement involving a Fort Erie woman
A 54 year old Mississauga man is wanted on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement involving a woman he met at a Fort Erie bar.
York Regional Police say David Pressman met the woman on February 8th and took her to a Fort Erie hotel where she was held against her will for several days.
She tells police the suspect drove her to a wooded area in Vaughan near Dufferin Street and Teston Road where she was able to get away and flag down a passing vehicle for help.
She says she was sexually assaulted multiple times between February 8th and February 19th.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
Pressman is described as a six foot tall white man with blue eyes and a long, bushy grey and brown beard.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police.
Officials say he should not be approached.
-
Named Chair of the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey regarding his new role within the Government of Canada
-
Autism Funding Town Hall/Blue Heart Autism Society
Matt Holmes Speaks with Founder Blue Heart Autism Society Joe Serianni regarding autism town hall and Blue Heart Autism Society
-
Niagara Facing Late February Winter Storm
Matt Holmes Speaks with Meteorologist with The Weather Network Doug Gillham regarding late February winter storm heading Niagara's way