Man wanted on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement involving a Fort Erie woman

A 54 year old Mississauga man is wanted on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement involving a woman he met at a Fort Erie bar.

York Regional Police say David Pressman met the woman on February 8th and took her to a Fort Erie hotel where she was held against her will for several days.

She tells police the suspect drove her to a wooded area in Vaughan near Dufferin Street and Teston Road where she was able to get away and flag down a passing vehicle for help.

She says she was sexually assaulted multiple times between February 8th and February 19th.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Pressman is described as a six foot tall white man with blue eyes and a long, bushy grey and brown beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Officials say he should not be approached.