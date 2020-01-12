Man who barricaded himself in St. Catharines home with a woman arrested
Charges are pending after a man barricaded himself inside a home in St. Catharines.
Police were called to a home in the area of Old Pine Trail and Vine Street at 11 a.m.
Officers received information that a man was threatening a woman inside the home and preventing her from leaving.
Information received that the man may be armed led to the NRP calling in the Emergency Task Unit along with negotiators to resolve the situation peacefully.
At approximately 4:20pm the male was taken into custody without incident.
At this time, the male remains in custody while the investigation remains ongoing by detectives with the Domestic Violence Unit with charges pending.
