Man who killed Indigenous woman with trailer hitch in Thunder Bay, Ont., gets 8 years
A man who pitched a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman from a moving car in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
The judge had convicted 22-year-old Brayden Bushby for manslaughter last year.
Barbara Kentner, a 34-year-old old mother, died six months after the incident in January 2017.
Evidence was that a drunk Bushby heaved the hitch from a vehicle as it passed Kentner.
Court heard that he laughed and said ``I got one'' after the hitch hit her, causing severe internal injury.
The Crown had wanted a sentence of between eight and 12 years; the defence had suggested four.
