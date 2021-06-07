Man who killed Indigenous woman with trailer hitch in Thunder Bay, Ont., gets 8 years

A man who pitched a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman from a moving car in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The judge had convicted 22-year-old Brayden Bushby for manslaughter last year.

Barbara Kentner, a 34-year-old old mother, died six months after the incident in January 2017.

Evidence was that a drunk Bushby heaved the hitch from a vehicle as it passed Kentner.

Court heard that he laughed and said ``I got one'' after the hitch hit her, causing severe internal injury.

The Crown had wanted a sentence of between eight and 12 years; the defence had suggested four.