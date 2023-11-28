Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.



The man, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time of the attack, has also been sentenced to three years behind bars for attempted murder, to be served concurrently.



He pleaded guilty last year to first-degree murder and attempted murder in the February 2020 stabbing that killed 24-year-old Ashley Noelle Arzaga and seriously injured a woman identified only by the initials J.C.



In June, Justice Sukhail Akhtar ruled that the stabbing amounted to an act of terrorism due to its links to so-called ``incel'' ideology, which stands for ``involuntary celibate,'' a fringe internet subculture dominated by men who blame women for their lack of sexual relations.



It's believed to be the first time in Canada that a court has made a finding of incel-motivated terrorist activity.



Prosecutors wanted him sentenced as an adult, noting he was six months shy of turning 18 at the time and meticulously researched, planned and made choices surrounding the attack that reflected adult thoughts and actions.

They also argued he has shown no remorse.