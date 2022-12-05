Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison

The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year has taken a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office says James Howard Jackson pleaded no contest Monday to one count of attempted murder.

He was one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the robbery.

Authorities say the Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence.

The motive was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars.

Detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.