Man who sold guns to Dellen Millard back in jail

The man who sold guns to triple-murderer Dellen Millard is back behind bars.

The Parole Board of Canada says it revoked parole for Matthew Ward-Jackson for his alleged criminal behaviour.

In 2012, Ward-Jackson sold three guns to Millard, who used them in the murders of his father, his former lover and a complete stranger.

A judge sentenced Ward-Jackson to 11 years behind bars and released him on day parole in January 2019.

The board says he had improved while living in the community, finding work at a jewelry store.

But the board says Ward-Jackson's parole officer found evidence of drug- and human-trafficking on his phone, which he denied.