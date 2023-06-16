Man who staged hunger strike at Niagara burial ground now planning march on Sunday

The Toronto man who staged a hunger strike at a burial ground in Niagara-on-the-Lake now says a massive march will be held this Sunday.

James Russel says hundreds will gather at the Negro Burial Ground at 1 p.m. Sunday to march through downtown Niagara-on-the-Lake to the steps of Old City Hall.



Russell has been demanding the town pay to unearth headstones at the Negro Burial Ground/Niagara Baptist Church.

"The marchers are gathering to tell the politicians of the Town Council to commit the $59k quoted by ARA1 to unearth, clean and restore the nineteen headstones the Town's employees buried back in the 70s and 80s - to make it easier to cut the grass."



Russell believes the burial ground is home to at least 28 graves of Black freedom seekers.



The town issued a statement says it is aware of the demonstration.

It points to the group, Friends of the Forgotten, who are fundraising to help lead the burial ground’s long-term restoration.

If approved by town council, a Stage 2 Archaeological Assessment would move the process forward.

Town officials say they will continue to work cooperatively with interested community groups, but they need to follow government procedures.

"Proper process and due diligence are essential to successfully restoring and commemorating this site. The Town understands the importance of this historic burial ground and is committed to a respectful investigation and restoration process that meets all legislative requirements."

Friends of the Forgotten issued a statement on Sunday's protest.

"James is not alone in his wish for the Negro Burial Ground. The Friends of the Forgotten (FotF) have been a part of this vision from the very beginning and have been actively working with the NOTL Town Council to reclaim and honour those who are buried on the site following the mandatory due dilligence required by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario."

The group says it wants to draw attention to all the people of African and non African descent who lived, worked and developed the community in the late 18th and early 19th centuries who are laid to rest on this sacred ground.

"We are honoured to be partnering with the Town Council with the confidence that this project will make us all, as Canadians, proud of our acceptance of our past and look forward to our joint futures."

This burial ground is the final resting place of Niagara Baptist Church Parishioners, many of whom were a part of Niagara-on-the-Lake’s historic Black community, including enslaved people, freedom seekers from the United States, Black Loyalists, free people and their descendants.