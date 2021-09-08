Man wins $34,000 through Port Cares 50/50 Draw

A Port Colborne man has won $34,000 through the Port Cares 50/50 Draw.

Retiree Bruce Wilson plans to use some of his winnings to buy new equipment for his hobbies: discus, javelin, and hammer throw.

He says he's never won anything this substantial before in his life, but always encourages people to support local charities.

Funds raised will support the food bank and meal program at the Reach Out Centre.

Port Cares is reporting a 34 percent increase in people asking for food bank support since the pandemic began and meal program participation has doubled.