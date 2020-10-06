Mandatory mask bylaw being extended in Garden City

St. Catharines councillors agreeing to extend the city's mask bylaw to include more public spaces.

Council last night moving to make masks mandatory in the common areas of apartment buildings, condos, hotels and motels.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says seniors who live in apartment buildings are concerned about being in common areas, like elevators and laundry rooms, with other unmasked residents or visitors.

A public meeting has to be held on the proposed change before councillors can hold a final vote.