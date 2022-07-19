Mandatory, random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated travellers resumes today at Pearson

Mandatory, random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated travellers resumes today at Toronto Pearson Airport.

The testing will be completed either at an in-person appointment at select testing locations or via a virtual appointment for a swab test.

All testing will be completed outside of airports for unvaccinated people as well as those who are fully or partially vaccinated.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated must test on both the first and eighth days of their mandatory fourteen-day quarantine, unless exempt.