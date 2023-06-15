Manitoba man facing impaired driving charges after Niagara Falls crash sends man to hospital

A 31 year old man from Manitoba is facing impaired driving charges following a crash in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Police say it happened last night just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Lundy’s Lane and Highland Avenue.

Investigators say a grey Dodge Durango failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck a blue Hyundai at high speed.

The Hyundai rolled over and knocked down a light pole while the Dodge rolled and struck a nearby building.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say the driver of the Dodge claimed to be a passenger and that the driver had fled but the investigation confirmed he was the driver.

31 year old Derek Joseph Horth of Iles Des Chenes, Manitoba is facing charges of impaired driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1022200, reference incident 23-63765.