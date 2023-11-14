Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

Police in England have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.

Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in a Champions Cup game Oct. 28 when the blade cut his neck.

South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age.

He was in police custody.

The player who cut Johnson's neck was Matt Petgrave, 31, of Toronto.

Johnson was a Minnesota native who had a brief NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020.