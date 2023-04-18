Manslaughter charges after woman dies from opioid overdose

A Grimsby woman is facing manslaughter charges after a 27 year old died from an overdose.

Back on November 26, 2022, police were called to a home in Grimsby where they found a woman that died from an apparent overdose.

After an investigation her death has been attributed to protonitazene toxicity.

Protonitazene is a synthetic opioid significantly stronger than Fentanyl.

Yesterday police arrested 27 year old Sophie Ward from Grimsby.

She has been charged with drug trafficking and manslaughter.

Ward is set to appear in court today.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009476.

