Many dangerous criminals in medium and minimum security prisons

A new batch of federal statistics shows that many of Canada's highly dangerous criminals are being housed in medium- and minimum-security prisons.



Of the 700 offenders deemed ``most dangerous'' in Canada, 580 of the dangerous offenders in custody are classified as needing medium-security lodgings, while only 99 require maximum-security classification.



The data was tabled in Parliament relating to a written question from Frank Caputo, a Conservative member of Parliament from British Columbia.



But, everything stems from when the news broke that notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo had been transferred to a medium-security prison in Quebec from his maximum-security cell at Ontario's Millhaven Institution.



The Correctional Service of Canada reviewed the decision to transfer him following widespread public backlash and concluded that officials followed the proper policy in moving Bernardo.