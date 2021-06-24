Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Part of a 12-story beachfront condo building has collapsed in a town outside Miami, killing at least one person while trapping others in rubble and twisted metal.

Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors from the tower Thursday morning and continued to look for more.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett warned during a news conference that the building manager told him the tower was quite full, and the death toll was likely to rise.

Rescuers have pulled 35 people from the building.

The mayor says two people were brought to the hospital and one died.

Authorities did not say what may have caused the collapse.