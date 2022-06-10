Many hospitals will continue mask mandate, including in Niagara

The mask mandate will remain in place at Niagara Health's hospitals.

Although provincial masking mandates will lift in some settings tomorrow, Niagara Health will continue to require everyone to wear a mask when inside their hospitals.

Officials say masking helps to maintain a safe environment for patients, staff and their loved ones.

Other hospitals have also announced they are keeping their mandates, including in Waterloo, Guelph, Fergus, SickKids in Toronto, Sunnybrook, and Lakeridge Health.

Across Ontario, mask mandates at hospitals and other health-care spaces end tomorrow, and will be replaced by guidance issued by the health ministry for workers in those settings.

Private businesses are free to implement their own masking policies.

Masks are still required in long-term care and retirement homes.

People riding public transit are no longer required to wear a mask as of tomorrow.