Many Ontario police forces won't use new COVID powers to conduct random stops

Many police forces in Ontario say they will not be stopping motorists or people at random to enforce new COVID-19 rules.

Instead, they say, they plan to act on complaints or obvious violations.

Criticism of Premier Doug Ford's new powers for police has been widespread and furious.

The powers allow officers to stop anyone and ask where they live and why they aren't at home.

Failure to provide the information can lead to fines or charges.

The new anti-pandemic measures include further restrictions on social gatherings and essential retailers, the closure of some outdoor recreation centres and a pause on non-essential construction projects.

Niagara Regional Police have said they will not be conducting random stops on people or vehicles.

