Maple Leaf Foods CEO blames Trump for plane crash in Iran

The head of a major Canadian food company is blaming U.S. President Donald Trump for the deaths of at least 57 Canadian citizens following a plane crash in Iran.

176 people died when a Ukraine International Airlines Flight was shot down by an Iranian missile last Wednesday.

Iran's president has admitted the plane was mistakenly shot down after it was mistook for a hostile target.

Maple Leaf Foods' CEO Michael McCain used the company's twitter account to express his anger, writing, "A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region. US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Taking out despicable military leader terrorist? There are a hundred like him, standing next in line. The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are mourning and I am livid. Michael McCain."

In the meantime, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says visas have been approved for eight more Canadian officials to travel to Iran to help with the investigation.