Maple Leaf Foods CEO blames Trump for plane crash in Iran
The head of a major Canadian food company is blaming U.S. President Donald Trump for the deaths of at least 57 Canadian citizens following a plane crash in Iran.
176 people died when a Ukraine International Airlines Flight was shot down by an Iranian missile last Wednesday.
Iran's president has admitted the plane was mistakenly shot down after it was mistook for a hostile target.
Maple Leaf Foods' CEO Michael McCain used the company's twitter account to express his anger, writing, "A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region. US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Taking out despicable military leader terrorist? There are a hundred like him, standing next in line. The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are mourning and I am livid. Michael McCain."
In the meantime, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says visas have been approved for eight more Canadian officials to travel to Iran to help with the investigation.
Teacher-Government Contract Talks Update/Teachers Escalate Job Action
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Local President Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario Jada Nicklefork regarding escalating job action at Niagara schools and an update on contract talks between teachers and Ontario government
Dave Bylsma Out As NPCA Chair, Hamilton's Brenda Johnson New Chair of NPCA
Matt Holmes Speaks with Diane Archer and Shannon Duggan from For Our Kids Niagara regarding NPCA choosing Brenda Johnson as new chair, current chair Dave Bylsma out as chair
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek