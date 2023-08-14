Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov dead at 21 after brain tumour diagnosis

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour last year. He was 21.

The Maple Leafs confirmed Amirov's death Monday on social media.

Amirov signed a three-year entry-level contract with Toronto in April 2021 after being selected 15th overall by the NHL club in the 2020 entry draft.

Former Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas announced in February 2022 that Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour and was undergoing treatment.

He missed the entire 2022-23 season as he underwent treatment and recovery.

Amirov extended his contract with his hometown Salavat Yulaev in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League on May 10 after the Maple Leafs agreed to a one-year loan for the 2023-24 season.