Mapping a future for the waterfront in St. Catharines

The City of St. Catharines is looking for thoughts on how you use the waterfront.

The city is asking residents to take an online survey as they map out a new Waterfront Access Master Plan.

Officials are looking for thoughts and input on the current infrastructure along the shoreline including beaches, parks, and trails.

They are also looking to gather information about where residents want to access the waterfront and they have an interactive map as part of the online survey.

Design and Construction Engineer Jocelyn St. Denis says, “Once we have feedback from residents on how people are accessing and using the City’s waterfront and what updates they’d like to see, we can use that info to assist in establishing a strong master plan.”

Residents are asked to provide their feedback before Aug. 11, 2023, at engagestc.ca/wamp-survey.