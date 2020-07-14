Marineland delays reopening plan

With the Niagara Region stuck in Phase 2 of the province's reopening plan for now, the decision has forced Marineland to revisit its decision to reopen this coming Friday.

In a release, the theme park has announced it has decided to push back its opening date until July 24th "to make sure some, if not all, of the most popular attractions, can open."

Marie Holer, the park's owner says "Everyone loves to visit with the animals, use the picnic areas, visit our new two-acre splash pad and have fun on the rides, and we want to make sure that as much of that is open as we can so that guests are happy with their trip to the park."

She adds "we are lucky that we are an outdoor facility with lots of room for people to social distance while still enjoying the attractions."

Even when Niagara enters Phase 3 of the province's reopening plan, amusement park rides and water parks will remain closed.