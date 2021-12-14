Marineland denies charges and will appear in court in February

Marineland is set to appear in court in February after being charged with allegedly using dolphins and whales for entertainment purposes.

Niagara Regional Police say they began an investigation in October over the park's use of cetaceans in shows.

The force says the park used dolphins and whales for entertainment purposes in August, going against laws passed in 2019 that made it an offence for dolphins and whales to perform.

Marineland, which plans to fight the charge, denies the accusations and says the dolphins and whales are part of an educational presentation designed by experts.