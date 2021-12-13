Marineland facing police charges for use of whales and dolphins for entertainment purposes

Marineland is facing police charges.

Niagara Regional Police have charged the theme park for using dolphins and whales for entertainment purposes.

An investigation alleges that back in August Marineland were using dolphins and whales for entertainment purposes without being authorized to do so.

The criminal code was amended back in June of 2019 to prohibit the use of the animals in this way.

Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice, filed a complaint with the Niagara Regional Police and in a release says, "We are pleased that the Niagara Police have charged Marineland with unlawfully forcing dolphins to perform for entertainment, in violation of federal criminal law,” Labchuck adds, “Canada passed groundbreaking new laws in 2019 specifically aimed at ensuring that whales and dolphins are not used in demeaning entertainment performances. Animal Justice’s legal complaint was aimed at ensuring that those laws are respected, to protect these sensitive and intelligent animals.”

Marineland is facing the charge of - Use captive cetacean for performance for entertainment purposes without authorization pursuant to a licence contrary to 445.2(4) of the Criminal Code.

They are set to appear in court on February 14th, 2022.