Marineland needs to operate without animals: MPP Gates

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates says Marineland needs a new path forward following news of more deaths at the park.

Gates says reports about the deaths of 14 whales and one dolphin since 2019 are highly disturbing and Marineland needs to restructure itself without animals.

He says the existing animals at Marineland should be moved to appropriate and safe sanctuaries.

He says the Solicitor General’s response to the reports seems to indicate that this government is either unwilling or incapable of regulating or holding Marineland to account.

"We need to look at all options for a new path forward for Marineland – one that stops putting animals in harm’s way. Marineland should be restructured without animals, and the existing animals at Marineland should be moved to appropriate and safe sanctuaries. A move in that direction would be a positive step in the right direction for the vibrant tourism industry of Niagara Falls, and the countless people who benefit from it – visitors, locals, and workers alike.”