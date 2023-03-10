Marineland's last remaining orca 'Kiska' has died

Marineland’s last orca 'Kiska' has died, marking the end of orca captivity in Canada.

The Niagara Falls theme park announced the death today, saying they will mourn the loss of the 47-year-old Killer Whale.

Kiska lived at the park since 1979, and was called 'the loneliest orca in the world' by animal activists.

An autopsy will be completed, but Kiska’s health had been failing.

The Niagara Falls theme park has started lobbying the government to sell the park.

Its last remaining walrus, and her baby, were transferred to Sea World in Abu Dhabi last week.