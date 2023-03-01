Marineland's Smooshi and her baby are on the way to Abu Dhabi: Phil Demers

A former Marineland employee, turned animal activist, says Smooshi the walrus and her calf Koyuk have left the Niagara Falls theme park.

Phil Demers says they have left for their new home at SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi.

"Despite this being in breach of our settlement agreement, I am ecstatic that they are off to a new and improved facility, and out of MarineLand forever."

He says this also marks a major milestone.

"There are no longer any captive walruses in all of Canada. We’ve ended their captivity just as we did it for whales dolphins and porpoises!"

Back in September, Marineland ended a decade-long battle between itself and Demers by dropping a $1.5M lawsuit against him and agreeing to move its walruses.

Demers was granted a long-awaited reunion with Smooshi at that time.

Since then, Marineland has registered to lobby the Ontario government with the goal of selling the park.

Lawyer, Andrew Burns, filed an application with the province's lobbyist registry on Jan. 10 to seek to influence the Office of the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport as well as other provincial legislators.