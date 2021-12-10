Marineland's use of dolphins in shows under investigation by police

Niagara Police are investigating complaints targeting Marineland in Niagara Falls.

The complaints are focusing on how the park conducted its shows this past season.

A criminal code provision prohibits captive marine mammals from being used for performance or entertainment purposes unless a license has been authorized by the provincial government.

It's not clear if Marineland had been granted the licenses.

Constable Phil Gavin says the investigation remains ongoing by detectives in the Niagara Falls office, and he couldn't reveal any other details.