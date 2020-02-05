Marineland worker says she rescued three baby bears from park den

Marineland is making headlines again, this time over a trio of baby bears.

In a Facebook post, a young worker tells the story of how she rescued them over fears they would be killed by the adult bears.

The worker says she snuck into the bear's den and using a net managed to rescue three of the four bears.

She says they are now under the care of a veterinarian.

Marineland officials have confirmed to the Review, the bears were removed from the enclosure but indicate several staffers were on hand when they were taken out of the den and the trio is now under the care of a park vet and remain on the property.

They also add the worker will not be fired, hoping the incident will be a teachable moment for her.