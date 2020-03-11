Mariners to move home games from Seattle through end of March

COVID-19 is forcing the Seattle Mariners to find another place to open the regular season.

The team says the ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in King County affects games that were scheduled at T-Mobile Park through the end of this month.

The Mariners were scheduled to open the season at home on March 26th with a four game series against the Texas Rangers.

The forced move comes after Washington Governor Jay Inslee banned large gatherings in three counties.